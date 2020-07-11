"He’s her dad and he’s a great dad to her," Khloé Kardashian said of Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian Says She and Tristan Thompson Are 'In a Really Good Space' Co-Parenting True

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her positive experience co-parenting with Tristan Thompson.

In a new Keeping Up with the Kardashians bonus clip, the mother of one runs into Andy Cohen while at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, when he asks her for the inside scoop on raising daughter True, 2, with Thompson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space," the 36-year-old reality star says, with Cohen responding, "If anyone could get in a good space with him, it’s you."

"It's like I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him," she adds.

The Good American founder goes on to share that Thompson, 29, is "[True's] dad and he's a great dad to her."

"So I’m not gonna drag my feet, I’ll make it as good as I can," she says "Because that would just be harder on me. And so, it’s in a really good place. I praise things like that."

Kardashian and Thompson split last year following news of the basketball star's cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods. Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

However, a source recently told PEOPLE that the exes are "giving their relationship another try."

"The lockdown made them closer," another insider said. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."

"Khloé and Tristan are great co-parents," added the insider. "They also really like each other."

Image zoom Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Thompson was also among the guests as the reality star's recent birthday party — with a source telling PEOPLE at the time that they "acted like were back together" at the bash.

Ahead of the festivities, Thompson shared a heartfelt tribute Instagram, posting a photo of the pair smiling while enjoying some quality family time with their daughter.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person.I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you," he wrote. "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama."

Earlier this month, the reality star shared a series of cryptic quotes — including one about loyalty and another about love — shortly after a source told PEOPLE that they were giving their relationship another go.

"Every morning, we get a chance to be different. A chance to change. A chance to be better. Your past is your past. Leave it there. Get on with the future part," one quote read.