Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 'Big Priority' Is Baby No. 2 Together, Source Says

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson continue to be serious about conceiving a second child together.

The pair already share 2½-year-old daughter True, and according to one source close to the couple, Khloé, 36, and Tristan, 29, are actively trying and planning for baby No. 2. "Khloé and Tristan still want to give True a sibling. It's a big priority for both of them," the source tells PEOPLE. "They really want it to work out."

"Khloé is spending most of her time in L.A. while Tristan is working in Boston. Khloe enjoys visiting Boston, but she doesn't want to live there," adds the source. "Tristan understands that she wants to be with her family. True loves playing with all her cousins and is the happiest in LA with them."

In a teaser for the upcoming final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé sits down with the NBA player to discuss the idea of having another baby together.

"Kim [Kardashian West], every time I post a video of True, she [direct-messages me] and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life,' " Khloé says in the clip. "In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child."

While Khloé says she's always wanted a big family, the pandemic made her reevaluate her priorities: "Being in quarantine with her, I felt bad. She had no friends, she had nobody, because they were isolated from each other. True is getting older. I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

"Yup, that's what I like to hear," responds Tristan, who's also dad to son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig.

Khloé started the process of freezing her eggs last year, so she'll need Tristan's help in order to create an embryo. "We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs," she tells him in the sneak peek. "I think I'm ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time, I have no idea. I think start the process, at least be prepared. I think it's going to work."

"I've always wanted four kids," says Tristan. "I have Prince and True. Two down, two more to go."

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True

The couple has been going strong since getting back together last summer after self-isolating with their daughter during the pandemic. "In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed," a source previously told PEOPLE. "He is an amazing dad and partner."

"Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around," the source added at the time. "It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake."