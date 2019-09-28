Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of True and Dream as Tristan Thompson Posts Daddy-Daughter Video

True Thompson‘s getting all the love!

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian documented the latest playdate between 17-month-old daughter True Thompson and her cousin Dream Kardashian, who is the 2½-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian.

During their recent playdate, the two girls unleashed their creative sides, as they decorated the sidewalk with colorful, and very cute, chalk drawings.

In one sweet photo, Dream rests on the ground with a piece of blue chalk in her hand, sitting across from her cousin, who is surrounded by pictures of a rainbow, a heart, and her own name. “Cousin time,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, wrote alongside the image.

To make things even more adorable, Kardashian made sure her baby girl knew just how much she’s loved. Another image from the day showed True standing over the words “Mommy [hearts] True.”

The next day, True’s dad Tristan Thompson posted his own loving tribute to their baby girl.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Dream Kardashian and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares New Vacation Photos of Daughter True with Cousins Saint and Chicago

The NBA player, 28, also showered his baby girl with love on Saturday in a daddy-daughter video that documented a trip the pair took to Universal Studio together.

“This made my heart smile,” he wrote on Instagram. In the adorable clip, Thompson pushes baby True in her stroller, holds her in arms and even wins her a stuffed Minion toy.

“I choose to not share too much about my kids on social but this video I couldn’t resist,” he added. “One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad. Daddy loves you!”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Defends Tristan Thompson After Fan Claims She Hates Him: ‘People Make Mistakes’

Recently, Thompson has left a number of comments on Kardashian’s Instagram posts, seemingly showing that he has nothing but love for his ex.

On Thursday, Kardashian posted a sultry selfie on Instagram, showing the reality star peeking out the corner of the frame with the sun shining behind her.

“May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream,” she captioned the photo, as Thompson wrote a compliment to his ex.

“The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond],” he wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Tried to Kiss Her, Confronted Kanye on True’s Birthday

Just days earlier, the NBA player also called Kardashian “perfection” in the comments section of a recent photo inspired by the late star Anna Nicole-Smith before deleting the comment.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the basketball star is making an effort to be in a “good place” with Kardashian for the sake of True.

“Tristan wants to be a good, present dad to True,” the source said. “He’s committed to raising her in a loving environment and also wants to be in a good place with Khloé.”