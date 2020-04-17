Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; George Pimentel/Getty

Will Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson be hearing the pitter-patter of another little pair of feet soon?

The exes — who have remained committed to amicably co-parenting their daughter, 2-year-old True — touched on the idea of having a second child together during Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and as a source tells PEOPLE now, it’s a conversation that seems “half joking, half serious.”

“Khloé wanted to become a mom for years before she got pregnant with True,” the insider says. “Being a mom is even more precious than she could have ever imagined. She just loves it all. She absolutely wants a sibling for True. Tristan seems to be on the same page and would like a sibling for True as well.”

“How this will happen” for Kardashian, 35, and Thompson, 29, “is not clear” at this point, though, the source reveals.

“Although being co-parents instead of being together is not the ultimate situation in Khloé’s mind, she is very happy about how she and Tristan are raising True,” the insider says. “And now with the lockdown, Tristan has been in L.A. for weeks. He and True are spending more time than ever together. Khloé is very happy about it.”

The initial conversation came about while going through True’s old toys at Thompson’s house over FaceTime, during which the basketball player suggested not getting rid of everything.

“What happens if we have another girl?” he said. “We have to buy it all over again.”

“Who is having another girl with you?” the Revenge Body host asked, to which Thompson responded, “Listen, I’m just saying, True does need a sibling.”

And it turns out, this is something Kardashian has already put some thought toward. “I might get some embryos and get a sibling,” she said. “I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you.”

Thompson and Kardashian recently came together to throw their daughter a hybrid Trolls/Sesame Street-themed bash at Kardashian’s home last Sunday, and a KUWTK source told PEOPLE at the time that True had an absolute blast despite the trio social distancing from extended family due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a small but very memorable celebration. Tristan was around all weekend to make it special too,” the insider said, revealing that Kardashian “was very excited about True’s birthday.”

“Instead of having a planner this year, Khloé took care of the decorations herself,” added the source. “She loved making it special for True. Considering the circumstances, it was the best celebration. True was very happy.”

“Khloé misses her family terribly though. She had a moment during the week when she felt very upset that they couldn’t all celebrate together,” the insider shared. “But in the end, it was all great.”