Khloé Kardashian‘s No. 1 priority, despite any drama in her personal life, continues to be her 13-month-old daughter True.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sat down with Laura Wasser for an episode of the latter’s Divorce Sucks podcast, airing in full on Monday, where she dished on her dedication to remaining “civilized” in her relationship with True’s dad and Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

“I know her dad is a great person,” she says in an advance clip obtained by TMZ, adding of the NBA player’s presence at True’s first-birthday bash last month, “I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it.”

The party marked the first time Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 28, had been seen together since news of his cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods broke in February.

Kardashian admits that the lavish outdoor celebration — which included butterfly decorations, cotton-candy vendors, approximately $8,500 worth of whimsical balloons and more — was more for her than her daughter, although she regrets nothing because of the “memories” she will be able to look back on through photos.

“I just wanted a happy, heavenly place, but I know that she’s gonna wanna look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do,” says the Good American mogul. “Me and my sisters, we will sit on the floor looking at our old photo albums, talking.”

“We don’t remember. We remember what our parents told us and we act like we know everything about this photo,” Kardashian continues. “And I want to give [True] the same thing.”

Although the former couple were civil with each other during True’s special day, an insider previously told PEOPLE the exes mostly kept their distance from one another.

“Tristan attended the birthday party with some friends,” said the source. “Khloé seemed a bit nervous about having him there, but there was never a question if he would be invited. It’s super important to Khloé that True spends as much time with Tristan as possible. Khloé wants True to have a great relationship with Tristan.”

The source said “everything went smoothly” at the reunion, explaining that “Khloé had asked her family to behave and leave Tristan alone.”

“Khloé and Tristan posed for some pictures together with True, but otherwise had very little interaction,” the source said. “Khloé let Tristan spend some alone time with True.”

On the April 28 episode of KUWTK, Kardashian opened up about Thompson’s first cheating scandal, which broke last year — just two days before she gave birth to their daughter.

At the time, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught on video getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge, and TMZ also published footage from October 2017 allegedly depicting him kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. (Thompson has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.)

Though she initially forgave him and they got back together, the new mom confessed on KUWTK that she was having second thoughts after their relationship issues came to light during a reading with a local medium in Bali.

“It’s hard to overcome cheating,” she said. “It’s hard to gain the trust back. You wonder: Will it ever be the same, will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal? So I’m really just trying to reevaluate what’s important to me and hopefully make the right decision. But yeah, you don’t know.”

Kardashian’s episode of Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser goes live on Monday.