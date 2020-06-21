Khloé Kardashian Shares Twinning Photo of Ex Tristan Thompson and Daughter True for Father's Day
Exes Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have remained friendly and even discussed the possibility of having a second child together
Tristan Thompson is feeling the love.
Khloé Kardashian — who shares 2-year-old daughter True with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29 — wished her ex a happy Father's Day on Sunday, posting a pair of adorable father-daughter snapshots.
“Happy Father’s Day!!” she wrote alongside one image, which showed Thompson and his daughter sharing a sweet moment in the pool.
Another smiling snapshot highlighted the strong family resemblance between the NBA player and their daughter. "You two are definitely twins @realtristan13," she captioned a photo of the pair cozying up together while wearing matching camouflage outfits.
In addition to Thompson, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also paid tribute to all of the other fathers in her life, including her brother Rob Kardashian and her late father Robert Kardashian. Kim Kardashian West's husband Kanye West also got a shout out, as did Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick, and Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott.
Thompson is also a father to son Prince, 3, from a previous relationship.
Thompson also got a shout out in Kris Jenner's Father's Day post.
"Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers and father figures out there. How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives!" the momager wrote alongside a collage, which included a photo of Thompson and his daughter. Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you! #HappyFathersDay."
Kardashian, 35, and Thompson called it quits last year after news broke that he had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn't their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.
Still, the exes have remained friendly and even discussed the possibility of having a second child together — and in recent months, a source told PEOPLE on June 11, they have drawn "closer" to one another.
"The lockdown made them closer," the insider said. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."
The source also said that "Khloé and Tristan are great co-parents" and "they also really like each other."
"Tristan has been on his best behavior. Khloé is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloé would get back with him," said the insider, who added, "She isn't dating anyone else."
Following the Woods scandal last year, Thompson — also dad to 3½-year-old son Prince Oliver, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig — was noticeably absent from Caitlyn Jenner's Father's Day tribute "to all the dads in my life."
After starting with her own dad William, the retired Olympian gave a shout-out to sons Burt, Brandon and Brody, as well as ex Kris Jenner's son Rob Kardashian, who's dad to 3½-year-old daughter Dream Renée.
Caitlyn, 70, went on to mention Kim Kardashian West's husband Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and daughter Kylie Jenner's (now-ex) boyfriend Travis Scott, who is the father of her daughter Stormi, 2.
"To all the dads in my life — happy Father's Day! Starting with my father, a World War Two veteran. Dad, Burt, Brandon, Kanye, Rob, Scott, and Travis – Happy Father's Day!" Caitlyn wrote alongside a slideshow of images of all the proud papas.