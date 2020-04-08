Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Will Celebrate True's 'Festive' Birthday Together: Source

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

True is turning 2!

In honor of their daughter’s second birthday on Sunday, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will come together to celebrate the big milestone, but due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, True’s party will be immediate family only, a source tells PEOPLE.

In a continued effort to practice social distancing, True’s extended Kardashian-Jenner family will join in on the festivities virtually, video calling in from their respective homes.

“Khloé plans on making it special still,” says the insider, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s home is “beautifully decorated” for Easter, which falls on True’s big day this year, making the occasion “extra festive.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the famous family is being diligent about social distancing, not seeing each other in person and avoiding public spaces.

“No one is complaining at all,” said the source. “They all know they are very lucky. They are just trying to enjoy the slower pace and extra family time.”

On Monday, Khloé remarked about how she “can’t believe” True is turning 2, tweeting: “I can’t believe my baby will be TWO this Sunday 😩 time flies so quickly!!! I’m so grateful for every second ♥️🙏🏽.”

Last year, Khloé and Tristan reunited to throw their child her first birthday celebration, going all-out for a gathering that featured butterfly decorations, cotton-candy vendors, whimsical balloons and more.

“We did not want presents for Miss True. We asked that everybody bring a gift for the Children’s Hospital of L.A,” the birthday girl’s mom revealed on her Instagram Story at the time, showing off a sign that addressed their charitable request.

Prior to the widespread closures and protocols surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, Khloé had shared plans for True’s forthcoming birthday party to be a mixture of Sesame Street and Trolls themes.

“It was going to be Sesame Street but now she’s obsessed with trolls ever since Stormi’s birthday,” she wrote to a fan on Twitter, referencing her niece’s 2nd birthday bash. “So I might have to do a little Hybrid party lol.”

