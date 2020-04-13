Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

True was showered with love from both her parents as she turned 2 amid the Easter holiday.

The little girl’s parents, exes Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, came together to throw their daughter a hybrid Trolls/Sesame Street-themed bash at Kardashian’s home on Sunday, and a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE that True had an absolute blast despite the trio social distancing from extended family due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a small but very memorable celebration. Tristan was around all weekend to make it special too,” the insider says, sharing that Kardashian, 35, “was very excited about True’s birthday.”

“Instead of having a planner this year, Khloé took care of the decorations herself,” says the source. “She loved making it special for True. Considering the circumstances, it was the best celebration. True was very happy.”

“Khloé misses her family terribly though. She had a moment during the week when she felt very upset that they couldn’t all celebrate together,” the insider adds. “But in the end, it was all great.”

Image zoom True Thompson’s birthday party Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Tristan (L) and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Image zoom True Thompson

Image zoom True Thompson Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Kardashian’s home was all decked out in Trolls and Sesame Street decorations for True’s big day (heavily themed after Trolls queen Poppy!) and the little girl was treated to a bevy of gifts, including a play ice-cream parlor stand from aunt Kim Kardashian West.

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Kardashian and her NBA player ex, 29, would come together to celebrate their daughter’s big milestone. However, due to orders for social distancing, True’s party would be immediate family only, with the extended Kardashian-Jenner brood set to video call in from their respective homes.

“Khloé plans on making it special still,” said the insider, adding that the reality star’s home was “beautifully decorated” for Easter, which would make the occasion “extra festive.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the famous family was being diligent about social distancing, not seeing each other in person and avoiding public spaces. “No one is complaining at all,” said the insider. “They all know they are very lucky. They are just trying to enjoy the slower pace and extra family time.”

Image zoom True Thompson Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

On Sunday night, Thompson and Kardashian each posted individual birthday tributes for their only child together on social media. For the Revenge Body host, this came in the form of a collection of photos featuring her daughter hanging out on a bed surrounded by several pink balloons.

“Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world!” Kardashian captioned her post. “I can’t believe you are TWO!!”

“You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl,” she continued, adding of the funny scrunched-face expression True sports in a few of the images, “PS This new face she’s making makes me so happy!”

Wrote Thompson in his post that included a video of True blowing out the candles on her birthday cake with some help from Dad, “Happy Birthday to my sweet baby True. You have no idea how much daddy loves you. I can’t believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy’s little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu. Happy birthday day.”