Happy Easter, little True — and happy second birthday, too!

Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl turned 2 on Sunday at an intimate Trolls-themed party, particularly Poppy decorations, held at Kardashian’s home, where the trio has often been spending time together amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts. She is going to freak out,” the mom of one said. “I mean, look at this ice cream parlor from auntie Kiki,” she added, referring to Kim Kardashian West.

“She’s so loved and spoiled, we couldn’t ask for anything else. Even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored. This is just crazy, she’s so spoiled but she’s sweet,” she continued.

Last year, Kardashian, 35, and Thompson, 29, reunited to throw their child a first-birthday celebration, going all-out for an outdoor gathering that featured butterfly decorations, cotton-candy vendors, whimsical balloons and more.

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Kardashian and her NBA player ex would be coming together to celebrate their daughter’s big milestone.

However, due to the pandemic and subsequent orders for social distancing, True’s party would be immediate family only, with the extended Kardashian-Jenner family set to video call in from their respective homes.

“Khloé plans on making it special still,” said the insider, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s home is “beautifully decorated” for Easter, which makes the occasion “extra festive.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the famous family is being diligent about social distancing, not seeing each other in person and avoiding public spaces. “No one is complaining at all,” said the insider. “They all know they are very lucky. They are just trying to enjoy the slower pace and extra family time.”

Prior to the widespread closures and protocols surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, Kardashian had shared plans for True’s birthday party to boast a mixture of Sesame Street and Trolls themes.

“It was going to be Sesame Street but now she’s obsessed with trolls ever since Stormi’s birthday,” she wrote to a fan on Twitter, referencing her niece’s second birthday bash in February. “So I might have to do a little Hybrid party lol.”

The Good American mogul later remarked how she “[couldn’t] believe” True was turning 2, tweeting on Monday, “I can’t believe my baby will be TWO this Sunday 😩 time flies so quickly!!! I’m so grateful for every second ♥️🙏🏽.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.