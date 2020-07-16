Khloé Kardashian Says Her Mom and Dad Helped Influence How She Co-Parents with Tristan Thompson

"Having my parents and seeing how seamlessly it seemed that they did it, we never knew anything negative," Khloé Kardashian tells PEOPLE

When it comes to co-parenting amicably with her ex Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian credits her own mom, father and stepfather with leading by example.

"Having my parents and seeing how seamlessly it seemed that they did it, we never knew anything negative," Khloé, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively in a conversation surrounding her migraine-related Take Back Today campaign with Nurtec. "I'm sure it was difficult for them too but we never knew anything negative."

"We were very close and it was all led with love," Khloé says.

Of how she and Thompson, 29, successfully co-parent their 2-year-old daughter True, "So many people don't understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first," she explains. "If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. We have a family together. Don't make it more difficult by dragging your feet. This is going to be forever, so we want to make it the best that we can."

"Kourtney and Scott are so amazing at it. I learn a lot from all of them," says Khloé, likely additionally referring to sister Kylie, 22, and her ex Travis Scott, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

Khloé and Thompson have had their share of relationship ups and downs over the past couple of years. The pair split last year following news of the basketball star's cheating scandal with Kardashian-Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods. He also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

"Tristan and I needed that time to heal and I needed time to go through my emotions. But now he's literally one of my best friends," Khloé tells PEOPLE. "A lot of that has been because of quarantine. We spend a lot of time together with no distractions, and seeing him as a dad and how helpful he is, I'm so grateful. Especially during this time because it's such an isolating time. I'm really grateful for that support and that additional help."

"I really am proud of him and myself," the Good American designer says. "The key is that I had amazing examples. Now that I'm an adult and I have a child and know how difficult co-parenting can be, I understand. You can get possessive, like, 'This is my kid!' It's crazy. But it's both of your kids."

True, adorably nicknamed Tutu by her cousins ("Now she calls herself that," Khloé says), has run the gamut on her pop-culture obsessions as of late, from Sesame Street's Abby to Peppa Pig. "And now," the mother of one shares with PEOPLE, "she's obsessed with these stuffed animals with big eyes and she calls them her babies."

Of her decision to partner with Nurtec, Khloé reveals that she started getting migraines at the age of 12 and had "tried everything" to deal with the "completely debilitating" pain that would cause her to "have to cancel [her] whole day."

"But I was given a sample of Nurtec ODT; it's dissolvable. And it worked in 15 minutes. I couldn't believe it," she raves. "So to be able to find a therapy that works and I can actually go about my day and be a mom to True has been amazing. And if I can help even one person with their own migraines, then it's worth it."

Before "dealing with the stress" of the coronavirus pandemic, the Revenge Body host says her life "was always about a balance between family and work and sometimes too much work was going on." But after being "overwhelmed with fear" at first, she has found "a new normal" with her daughter.