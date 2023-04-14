Khloé Kardashian Praises 'Loving' Daughter True After Her 5th Birthday: 'You Are My Everything'

Khloé Kardashian is one proud mom.

The Kardashians star, 38, paid a gushing tribute to her daughter True Thompson on Instagram Thursday after she turned 5.

"True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years," the Good American founder's Instagram post began.

She continued alongside a carousel of cute pictures of True from her incredible Octonauts-themed birthday party, "I must've done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls. I've dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with."

Kardashian — who shares True and an 8-month-old baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson — went on to admit that she is "so emotional" at how quickly her little girl is growing up and "time is passing us by."

"At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you," she added.

"My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you're getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy. You are my entire life!" she continued.

The reality star concluded her post by explaining why she was sharing her tribute the day after True's birthday [April 12]. "Mommy and Baby love you TuTu," she wrote. "PS I know her birthday was yesterday, but I was too busy being in the moment with my birthday girl."

True's aunt Kylie Jenner commented, "sweetest angel girl," while pal Paris Hilton added, "Beautiful 😍."

True Thompson's 5th birthday party. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

In the photos, True wore white Converse sneakers and a pink dress featuring a diamante picture of Octonauts character Tweak. She also carried a toy Tweak in her hand.

As well as her Octonauts party — which saw True treated to a dessert wall, balloon arches and real undersea creatures — Kardashian's first born was also taken to Disneyland on her actual birthday by her mom.

On Thursday, Kardashian shared an Instagram Story about True's day while confessing the milestone left her feeling sad.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Lavish 'Octonauts'-Themed 5th Birthday Party: Photos

"Yesterday was True's 5th birthday and I'm so happy for her, but it's just so sad how quickly our kids grow," she shared as she got back to her morning workouts.

"We had the whole day at Disneyland. We had so much fun. I've taken about a week and a half off from working out for spring break for the kids and just to be with my kids and enjoy and all that," she continued. "So, so not in the mood to get back into it today, but here we are at 5:56, and we'll see how this goes."

Kardashian's ex Thompson, 32, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, is also dad to a 16-month-old son with Maralee Nichols and son Prince Oliver, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.