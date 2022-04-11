Khloé Kardashian Throws 'Purrr-fect' Cat-Themed Party Ahead of Daughter True's 4th Birthday

Khloé Kardashian documented the birthday party she threw for her daughter True, who turns 4 on April 12, in a series of Instagram posts

True Thompson had a 'purrr-fect' birthday celebration!

On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian threw an early birthday party for her daughter True, who turns 4 on April 12.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Good American co-founder, 37, documented the fun-filled day on her Instagram Story, showing off the pink and purple balloons, flowers, and three-tiered birthday cake she got for her little girl.

For the adorable cat-themed party, True was all smiles while rocking a pink feather-lined dress and matching pink braided hair.

The festivities included a trampoline, bounce house and slide, ball pit, face painter, and pool. There was also an appearance from a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat as well as Squishmallow party favors that said, "True, we hope you have the purrr-fect birthday!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

khloe kardashian, true thompson khloe kardashian, true thompson khloe kardashian, true thompson

Left: Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Center: Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Right: Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian filmed True playing in the pool and taking a look at the custom M&Ms with her name and picture on them.

The toddler even got to play with real kittens before posing next to a "Meow" yard sign.

Along with several guests, True was joined by her cousins Dream, 5, Penelope, 9, North, 8, Chicago, 4, and Stormi, 4, as they all sang Happy Birthday to her.

khloe kardashian, true thompson khloe kardashian, true thompson khloe kardashian, true thompson

Left: Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Center: Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Right: Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has been documenting the days leading up to True's 4th birthday, sharing sweet moments with her only child on Instagram.

Just last week, The Kardashians star proved her daughter is a beauty mogul in the making, posing a photo of True — whom she shares with Tristan Thompson — wearing a full face of makeup.

In the cute snap, True blew a kiss at the camera while rocking purple glittery eyeshadow and bright red lipstick.

"Good Morning 💋," the mom of one captioned the post.

Back in March, Kardashian took True to a fun-filled day at a trampoline park and filmed their experience on her Instagram Stories. She recorded her little girl while chasing her around the room, pairing the clip to Bruno Mars' "Runaway Baby."