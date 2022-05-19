On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson talk about their family, of which Kardashian said Thompson is "very protective"

Khloé Kardashian Tells Tristan Thompson He's 'Never Leaving' as They Discuss Family on Hulu Show

Khloé Kardashian is sharing her thoughts on Tristan Thompson's role in her family.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Thompson and Khloé have a discussion about co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter True and the basketball player's involvement with the famous family.

The pair are seen working out in Kim Kardashian's gym together before having the conversation, in which Khloé coyly told Thompson, 31, that he's "never leaving" the family.

"Tristan is very protective of his family. He doesn't like people talking about any one of us and that's really cute and just how everyone should be," Khloé said in a confessional.

She later shared in another confessional that her family has a "very loyal, strong vibe."

"We are great co-parenters, we are great at blending families, we've learned that from our mom and my dad," she said.

"Mom and Dad were best friends, dad and stepdad played golf together once a week, Scott [Disick] is never leaving, Kanye is never leaving, looks like you're never leaving," she told Thompson, who promptly replied, "More like you're never leaving me."

The taping of Thursday's episode came prior to the news that Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, which he confirmed in December.

When the paternity was confirmed, Thompson wrote a statement about the controversy on Instagram — including a direct apology to Khloé.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Khloé has already spoken on filming the paternity news. In a conversation with USA Today, she said the moment "was hard" to go through.

"Déjà vu," Khloé added, as other cheating scandals surrounding Thompson had surfaced earlier in the relationship. "I think the first time it was either Kendall [Jenner] or Kylie [Jenner] that called me. Now it's good old Kim [Kardashian]."