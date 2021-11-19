Khloé Kardashian on 'Unsolicited Commentary' About Daughter True: 'Leave Her Alone'

"I've learned that you can't just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things!" Khloé Kardashian said

Khloé Kardashian is getting candid about how she deals with "unsolicited" parenting advice.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, opened up about motherhood in her cover story for Cosmopolitan UK's December/January issue, telling the magazine that people say "the craziest things" when it comes to how she raises her daughter True, 3.

"I've learned that you can't just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things!" Kardashian told the publication. The Good American founder shares her little one with ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and True Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"I'm like, 'What are you talking about?,' " she said. "I remember I posted a video of [True] talking – she was eating cut up grapes and people were going, "Cut the grapes, she's going to choke.' "

"And I was like, 'They're cut!' I'm not going to let my child choke," Kardashian continued to Cosmo. "People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do. So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake."

Kardashian said she doesn't "want that energy on my child," adding, "Leave her alone."

Khloe Kardashian Khloé Kardashian | Credit: SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty

In addition to adjusting her social media habits, Kardashian shared that motherhood has made her more understanding.

"I definitely have more empathy," the reality star explained. "And the motivation that having a child gives you... you want them to be proud of you so badly. That's not just work, but my manners and how I treat people."

She added, "You just carry yourself in a different way, or I try to. Three is the best age. She was telling me the craziest story this morning and I was like,"Where did you get all these words from?"'

Last month, Kardashian revealed to her fans that she's open to having a second child. During a Twitter exchange with a fan who hinted that it's "time for another" baby, Kardashian replied, "Hehehe I want her to have a sibling. If it's Gods [sic] plan."

In another Twitter post, she marveled at how quickly True had grown.