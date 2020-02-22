Khloé Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting Daughter True with Ex Tristan Thompson: He's a 'Great Person'

Khloé Kardashian is dishing on how she and ex Tristan Thompson keep things cordial around their daughter True, who turns 2 on April 12.

In a clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 35-year-old reality star appeared on an episode of Laura Wasser’s podcast Divorce Sucks!, during which she discussed co-parenting with the basketball player after Wasser — a lawyer and friend of the Kardashian family — asked Kardashian to reflect on her own parent’s split when she was young.

“Your parents split up in ’91, so how old were you then, Khloé?” Wasser said.

“I was about 4 or 5 and I always remember though how amazing — I’m sure now that I’ve gone through it myself trying to co-parent — that they were so seamless with it,” Kardashian explained of her parent’s divorce.

“I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one. For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening,” the mom of one said. “But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her.”

The Good American mogul went on to explain that she wants to give True the same experience that she witnessed with her parents as a child.

“As a kid, I didn’t know. My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through,” she said before bringing Thompson into the conversation.

“I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there,” she added.

Thompson recently showcased his friendliness toward Kardashian as he left an affectionate reply on her Instagram photo with True.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians shared a picture of her morning mealtime with her 22-month-old and a few of True’s fluffy friends.

Shortly after she shared the photo, Thompson commented, “Morning Mommy and Tutu!!” using the former couple’s nickname for their daughter and adding heart and praise hands emojis.

The athlete’s comment comes one day after a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian has “moved on” from the drama surrounding last year’s cheating scandal between Jordyn Woods and Thompson, 28.

“This is not really anything that Khloé talks about now. It happened a year ago, it was rough, but she has moved on,” said the insider. “She has worked hard to move past all of the negativity.”

In February 2019, reports surfaced that Woods, Kylie Jenner‘s best friend at the time, had hooked up with Thompson, the father of Kardashian’s child. (Woods, 22, adamantly denied having sex with him.)

Though the breakup was hard on the Revenge Body host, she has worked hard to maintain an amicable relationship with Thompson for the sake of their daughter.

“Her whole focus is now on co-parenting with Tristan. She doesn’t care about anything else,” said the source. “She just wants True to feel loved and have both parents in her life.”

And despite any rumors of a reconciliation — or Thompson’s numerous attempts to win Kardashian back — their relationship isn’t romantic.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” an insider told PEOPLE. “This is not anything that Khloé is interested in. But they are getting along great.”