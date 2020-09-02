Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Picture with Daughter True, 2, from Beach Vacation

The reality star is seen giving her adorable daughter a kiss as they wade in the water together

It's a mother-daughter getaway!

On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian shared a too-cute photo from her recent beach vacation with 2-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet picture, the mother of one is seen holding her daughter on her hip as she gives the toddler a smooch.

"I forgot I had more photos to post lol yep... they are still coming," the reality star captioned the scenic photo.

The pair was photographed standing in the water where the teal-colored ocean blended with the bright white sand.

The mother-daughter duo matched for the occasion, both wearing zebra printed bikinis for their day in the sun. Kardashian also paired the look with black sunglasses and braided hair. Little True appeared ready for a playful day as she held onto her sand shovel in the picture.

The Good American founder has shared several pictures from her family beach vacation since mid-August, including a whimsical shot of Kardashian and True riding on horseback with amid the sunset.

Kardashian — who shares True with Tristan Thompson — gushed over her adorable daughter in the comments section of her beach-side post.

In response to her followers, Kardashian shared that True is "the sweetest angel" and "makes it easy" to be "mommy and daughter goals."

The 36-year-old also added that her vacation with True "was such a dream."

Last month, Kardashian spent quality time with her daughter and her niece Dream, 3½, on a trip to the farmer's market.

Image zoom True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

The little girls both wore kid-sized masks amid the coronavirus pandemic as they shopped together. In a clip on Kardashian's Instagram Story, a woman selling fruit at the market takes peaches that True hands her, sweetly helping the toddler count them one by one as she bags them up while Dream looks on nearby.

Another piece of footage shows a woman handing Dream and True flowers. While True excitedly takes a yellow bloom, Dream — holding a tiny beige handbag, adorned with red flowers — seems a little more hesitant.