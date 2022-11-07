Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter True Out for a Walk with Baby Brother

Khloé Kardashian shares her 3-month-old son and daughter True, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on November 7, 2022 11:25 AM
khloe kardashian, true thompson
Photo: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a beautiful fall day with her family.

On Sunday, the Good American founder shared scenes on her Instagram Story from a day outdoors with her 3-month-old son and daughter True.

In a Boomerang post, True can be seen on big sister duty, pushing her baby brother in his stroller. The family of three was joined by Khloé's nieces, North West and Penelope Disick, who can be seen sitting side by side on a swing, facing away from the camera.

True took some time to pose on the same swing, first looking over her shoulder toward the camera as she sat and swung.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé's little boy made his Instagram debut on Halloween, with the mom of two sharing a photo of True, dressed as Owlette, holding the baby boy, who was dressed as Tigger.

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," Khloé captioned the Instagram post, adding "(Shhhhh…. But I can't wait for Halloween to be over)."

The Kardashians star shares True and her son, who was born July 28, with ex Tristan Thompson

Last month, Khloé appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she was asked for hints on her baby boy's moniker, which she has yet to reveal.

"Well, my daughter says his name is Snowy. It's not Snowy, so that's the hint," Khloé explained, as Clarkson laughed.

khloe kardashian, <a href="https://people.com/tag/true-thompson/" data-inlink="true">true thompson</a>
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"I swear she just does things to mess with me," Khloé said of her 4-year-old. "But his name is not Snowy."

Thus far, the only hint that Khloé has shared about her son's name was on the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, where she shared that her baby boy's name "is going to start with a T."

"I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at," Khloé told momager Kris Jenner during the interview.

