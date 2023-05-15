Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Gifts from Daughter True and Niece Dream: 'Crying'

Khloé Kardashian had an emotional first Mother's Day as a mom of two.

The Good American co-founder, 37, shared sweet photos of the gifts she received, which included tons of flowers from both friends and family.

Her favorite gifts were those from the kids. A table photo shared on Kardashian's Instagram Sunday shows cards and school projects made by daughter True, 5. There were also some special gifts to "Aunty Koko" from niece Dream, 6.

"Crying," the mom of two — who also shares her 9-month-old baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson — wrote.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In another photo, she focuses in on two vases of flowers on the table, writing, "They picked their own flowers from the garden and placed in the vases they each made."

The holiday marked the first that Thompson has spent since the death of his mom, Andrea Thompson, who died of a heart attack in January.

The Kardashians star stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show last month, where she confirmed that her son's name starts with a T and talked about her "quiet," "happy" little boy.

Noting her baby boy is a "little chunk," and she "wouldn't have it any other way."

"I love a chubby baby," she said with a laugh. "He is a quiet baby. He's a happy baby, which is amazing. My daughter was the same, so I've been lucky twice."

Dream Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

When host Jennifer Hudson asked Kardashian if she named her baby yet, the Good American co-founder played coy, stating, "Yes, he's named. But, I haven't announced it yet."

"He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him," Kardashian explained. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn't have a name."

Noting that she didn't plan for the name to be secret for so long, Kardashian detailed, "He's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show."

"And I didn't know it was going to be this far out. So now I'm just like, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed," she added.

As Hudson, 41, pressed Kardashian, "Would his name start with a T, maybe?" the reality TV star responded, "It will start with a T."