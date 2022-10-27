Khloé Kardashian admits to being a bit of a "control freak" when it came to her surrogacy experience.

The Good American founder welcomed her second baby — a boy, whose name has yet to be shared — via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson in August. Speaking with Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show, Khloé opened up about the journey, explaining she was inspired by her sister Kim Kardashian, who welcomed the younger two of her four children with the help of a surrogate.

"If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable," Khloé shared. "I wouldn't have been aware, I wouldn't have known as much."

Praising Kim for "how open she's always been about her journey," Khloé then noted that her own was "very different" than her sister's experience.

"I think her journey was way more ... it was just more comfortable for her," the mom of two said. "I'm such a control freak."

"You're a stranger, I just have to trust you," she continued. "I love my surrogate, she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?' "

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the basketball player in January of this year.

Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 10 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Khloé Kardashian and her newborn son. HULU

During an episode of The Kardashians, released earlier this month, producers asked Khloé, 38, in a confessional how she had managed to reach a place of peace with Thompson, 31, after all the drama that had unfolded between them as they awaited the birth of their second baby.

"It's probably, maybe practice?" said Khloé. "I think a lot of people maybe forget that I've been through a lot of BS. My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren't forgivable, and I'm still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him."

"It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go," she added. "Let go and let God."