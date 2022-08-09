Khloé Kardashian Makes First Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Boy with Tristan Thompson

Boy mom Khloe Kardashian stepped out with something blue.

The 38-year-old reality star dined at Nobu in Malibu on Monday night, making her first public appearance since PEOPLE confirmed the birth of her baby boy with Tristan Thompson last week. Kardashian paired a black long sleeve mini dress with black booties and a miniature blue handbag, adding sunglasses and styling her hair in a bun.

Last Friday, a rep for Kardashian told PEOPLE that the Good American co-founder and the NBA player, 31 –– who split in January –– welcomed their second baby, a son, together via surrogate. The exes are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Days later, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian wasn't rushing to name the newborn.

BACKGRID

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," the source said. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

The insider added that The Kardashians star was soaking up every second of the new baby bliss.

"Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again," they said. "She really wanted a baby boy."

Last month, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson were having a second child together.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with True. Tristan Thompson/Instagram

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative previously told PEOPLE. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the Chicago Bulls player in January of this year.

Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.