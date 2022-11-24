See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister

Published on November 24, 2022 11:08 AM
Khloe Kardashian introduces newborn son to daughter true.
Photo: Hulu

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister.

To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.

The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two asks her daughter on the phone, as footage shows Khloé leaving the hospital with her newborn, whose name is still yet to be revealed.

Khloe Kardashian introduces newborn son to daughter true.
Hulu

Khloé and her first born share an adorable moment at their home as True meets her new brother. The mother-daughter duo sit together on a chair looking dotingly at their newest addition.

In the episode, the Good American founder also shares her little bundle of joy with her mom Kris Jenner, 67, and sisters Kim, 42, and Kourtney, 43.

"I just want to tell you that I'm just really proud of you. You're the best mom in the whole entire universe," Kris tells Khloé as the four of them sit together. "And I'm so proud of the way you've handled this whole thing with the baby."

Kim adds her praise for the sisters and their mom saying, "One thing we all know how to do, ladies, is be good moms." True quickly runs in and out of the room and while she scurries away, Kris tells her, "And we're proud of you, True!"

Khloe Kardashian introduces newborn son to daughter true.
Hulu

In a confessional, Khloé reflects on the ups and downs she's experienced.

"We have had a lot of high highs and definitely a lot of low lows," Khloé says. "You can't write this s--t. I wish you could write this s--t so it wasn't our reality. But whenever you go down, you know you go back up, and that's the beauty of this family, we don't stay down for long."

The second installment of the family's Hulu series also featured the birth of Khloé's son, focusing on her reaction to Tristan's infidelity. According to Khloé, the fallout from the paternity scandal caused her to feel "depressed and sad" every day, but her son's arrival uplifted her.

"Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out," she said in a confessional during The Kardashians' season 2 premiere. "This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."

For now, there's still little public information about Khloé's son. Fans caught a glimpse of him at the head- and tail-ends of the season, but we've not yet seen his face or learned his name. Khloé has, however, already confirmed that the baby's name will begin with the letter T, just like his older sister.

