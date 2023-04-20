Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy Watches Her Work Out at the Gym — See the Adorable Videos

Khloé Kardashian is bringing her baby to work — at the gym!

The Kardashians star, 38, shared with her 304 million followers on Wednesday a set of videos working out with her trainer, with her son watching it all from the sidelines.

In the first clip, posted in black and white, Kardashian vigorously worked out her arms as she pulled on a pair of cables connected to weights. Her son, whose birth PEOPLE confirmed in August 2022, could be seen sitting on the floor right behind her in a matching jacket and pants set.

In a second video, the Good American mogul's son faced her on the floor as she sat on a bench, working out her legs with a yoga ball.

Another clip showed Kardashian's trainer Don Brooks, a.k.a. Don-A-Matrix, kneeling down to the little boy to jokingly give him a pep talk. He clapped his hands together a few times, seemingly cheering the youngster on.

Don Brooks with Khloé Kardashian's son. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The reality star, who has not yet released the name of her son whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, teased his moniker earlier this month during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him," Kardashian explained to host Jennifer Hudson. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn't have a name."

Noting that she didn't plan for the name to be secret for so long, she detailed, "He's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show."

"And I didn't know it was going to be this far out. So now I'm just like, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed," she added, referencing her and 32-year-old Thompson's daughter True, 5.

When Hudson, 41, asked Kardashian, "Would his name start with a T, maybe?", the latter confirmed, "It will start with a T."

Last week, Kardashian paid a sweet tribute to daughter True on Instagram in honor of her birthday.

"True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's Instagram post began.

She continued alongside a carousel of cute pictures of True from her lavish Octonauts-themed birthday party, "I must've done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls."

"I've dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with," Kardashian added.

"At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you," she also said.