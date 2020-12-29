Khloé Kardashian Reveals Sweet Reason She's 'Taking a Little Social Media Break' for the Holidays

The reality star says her Christmas was spent "at home with True cuddling" in pajamas

Khloé Kardashian is taking some time off from social media to enjoy the holiday season with her daughter.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, responded to a fan on Instagram who told her to "come back to Twitter we miss you," inquiring about her absence from the social media platform. Under the Instagram post on Monday, which saw the mom model a pair of her Good American jeans while topless, Kardashian replies, "I'll be back soon. I've been taking a little social media break."

"Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu. I'll be back soon I promise," she says of being with 2½-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

Back on Twitter, Kardashian had last posted on Saturday, when she shared her woes of helping True build the toys she was gifted under the Christmas tree this year.

"Is anyone else still trying to put together some of these teeny tiny toys? I am not a toy builder," she says. "This takes me forever!! I need to get things fully assembled moving forward."

"So many tiny pieces. The way my nails are set up..... this isn't my friend LOL," adds Kardashian, then tweeting: "I feel better just getting that out LOL thanks guys. Back to toy building. I love you guys! My baby will be up soon. I hope you guys enjoy your family time this holiday season."

When asked by one Twitter user to show off her "Christmas dinner look," the reality star responds of her low-key Christmas festivities, "I was at home with True cuddling. No outfit was worn besides Christmas pajamas."

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and her daughter celebrated an early Christmas with Thompson, 29, this year, with the mommy-daughter pair returning home to Los Angeles on Christmas Eve after spending over a week in Massachusetts with him.

"Khloé and True had a fun week in Boston," said the source. "They played in the snow, shopped and enjoyed holiday outings. They also celebrated an early Christmas with Tristan since they couldn't all be together on Christmas Day."

Thompson, who recently moved to Boston after signing a deal with the Boston Celtics, played a Christmas Day game against the Brooklyn Nets this year, which the Nets won 123-95.

On Christmas Eve, Kardashian highlighted some of the sweet holiday moments with her daughter.