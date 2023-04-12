Khloé Kardashian Is 'Sobbing' as She Celebrates Daughter True's 5th Birthday with Throwback Photos

Khloé Kardashian is taking an emotional look back at the first five years of her little girl's life

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on April 12, 2023 05:04 PM
Photo: getty; khloe kardashian/instagram

True Thompson is getting love from all of her family on her special day.

The older of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's two children celebrated her 5th birthday on Wednesday and The Kardashians star admitted she's "sobbing" at the milestone celebration.

"Today is my angel's 5th birthday!! I am NOT OK," the mom of two, 38, wrote in her Instagram Story.

"True has changed my life in ways I could never express," she continued. "I am so emotional over her getting older. What is wrong with me lol."

L: Caption . PHOTO: khloe kardashian/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: khloe kardashian/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: khloe kardashian/instagram

"A walk down memory lane... Sobbing," she wrote, referencing several throwback pictures she shared on her Stories. "True I love you beyond measure."

What followed were photos of True from her newborn days, working toward the present. In many pictures, she has fun alongside her cousins, being held by Mason Disick in one shot and by North West and Penelope Disick in another.

"Lovey" Kris Jenner penned a birthday tribute to True on her Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True!!!! You are such a gorgeous light with your mesmerizing smile and your effervescent personality that captures our hearts and lights up every room! You are such an amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin, best friend, and the perfect sister."

"You have such a beautiful spirit about you, and are so kind, sweet, giving, generous, thoughtful, and are the best dancer ever!!!! Thank you for bringing so much happiness, joy, and love to our family. I love you so much TuTu and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your grandmother…. I love you to the moon and back!!!! Forever and ever… Lovey xo 🙏🏼💕🎂🥳🙏🏼."

True also got a birthday shoutout from uncle Rob Kardashian, who shared a photo of True with his daughter, Dream, in a rare Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday, True! We love you!!" he wrote.

L: Caption . PHOTO: khloe kardashian/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: khloe kardashian/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: khloe kardashian/instagram

Aunt Kim Kardashian also wished True a happy birthday on her Instagram Story, writing, "My baby True. I hope you feel so loved deeply by all of your family."

"You are so special and such a sweet baby girl. Happy Birthday. Auntie Kiki loves you so much🤍."

Sharing photos of the cousins together, the SKIMS co-founder, 42, shared a photo of Penelope, True, Dream, and North, writing, "Lucky girls that always have each other in this life! 🤍 #FamilyForever."

