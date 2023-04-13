Khloé Kardashian Is 'So Sad' Daughter True Is Growing Up After 5th Birthday Outing at Disneyland

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 13, 2023 01:41 PM
Khloé Kardashian and daughter True. Photo: Khloé Kardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian is talking about her emotional last 24 hours.

The Kardashians star, 38, got back to her morning workouts on Thursday and shared an Instagram Story about daughter True Thompson's 5th birthday, which she marked on the platform by posting pictures of her oldest throughout the years.

"Yesterday was True's 5th birthday and I'm so happy for her, but it's just so sad how quickly our kids grow," the Good American co-founder shared.

"We had the whole day at Disneyland. We had so much fun. I've taken about a week and a half off from working out for spring break for the kids and just to be with my kids and enjoy and all that," she continued. "So, so not in the mood to get back into it today, but here we are at 5:56, and we'll see how this goes."

Khloé Kardashian Calls 'Baby Daddy' Tristan Thompson the 'Best Father' in Birthday Tribute https://www.instagram.com/p/CpvjtE2PvFj/
khloe kardashian/instagram

On Wednesday, the mom of two admitted she was "sobbing" at the milestone celebration.

"Today is my angel's 5th birthday!! I am NOT OK," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story.

"True has changed my life in ways I could never express," she continued. "I am so emotional over her getting older. What is wrong with me lol."

Khloe Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Cute ‘Octonauts’-Themed 5th Birthday Party
True Thompson's 5th birthday party. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

"A walk down memory lane... Sobbing," she wrote, referencing several throwback pictures she shared on her Stories. "True I love you beyond measure."

Kardashian shares True and an 8-month-old baby boy Tristan Thompson. The Los Angeles Lakers player, 32, is also dad to a 16-month-old son with Maralee Nichols and son Prince Oliver, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.

