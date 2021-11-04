Khloé Kardashian Snuggles in Bed with Daughter True, 3, amid COVID Quarantine — See the Cute Video

Khloé Kardashian announced last week that she and her 3-year-old daughter True tested positive for COVID-19

Khloé Kardashian is staying close to her little girl while the pair quarantines at home together.

Nearly one week after the Good American founder shared with her followers that both she and her 3-year-old daughter True had tested positive for COVID-19, the mom of one shared a sweet video to Instagram of the duo snuggling in bed together.

In the clip, set to the heartfelt song "All My Life," the two are seen cuddling under the covers while watching TV together.

"I'm crying 😭❤️🥰," writes Kardashian, who shares True with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this week, the reality star told her followers she's "over" the virus, posting a snap of herself on Instagram with the caption, "❤️ I am so over this!! #CovidSucks."

In the photo, Kardashian poses on top of a large red heart while wearing knee-high black boots and a white crop-top, resting her chin on her palm and propping one leg up on the heart.

Last Friday, Kardashian announced the news of her and her daughter's coronavirus diagnoses on Twitter, writing, "Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid."

"I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines," she added, before sharing in an additional post, "Be safe everyone."

Kardashian's latest run-in with the virus comes after she contracted COVID-19 for the first time last year. In March 2020, she tested positive for COVID-19 and shared her experience on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a clip from KUWTK released last year, Kardashian recounted her experience with COVID-19 in footage she shot of herself.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she said at the time. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

"Let me tell you, that s--- is real," she added.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.