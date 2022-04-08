Khloé Kardashian responds after being criticized for carrying her 3-year-old daughter True on the red carpet during the Los Angeles premiere of The Kardashians

Khloé Kardashian Slams Critics Saying She Carries True Too Much: 'Worry About Your Own Children'

Khloé Kardashian is clapping back at those commenting on her latest parenting move.

On Friday, the Good American co-founder, 37, responded to critics on social media who took issue with her carrying her 3-year-old daughter True during the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new reality show The Kardashians.

Khloé hit the red carpet with her daughter on Thursday and said she was carrying True most of the time in order to make her feel safe from the paparazzi, rather than having the toddler walk on her own.

"For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I'm gonna hold my baby until I can't hold her anymore," the reality star tweeted. "Number 2 when there's tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe."

"Worry about your own children. We good over here," she added.

For the event, Khloé and True were twinning on the red carpet together. The mom of one looked chic in a floor-length dress with a corset top while True wore a tank dress of the same color. Khloé accessorized her outfit with black sunglasses while her mini-me rocked a pair of high-top Dior sneakers.

The mother-daughter duo also posed on the red carpet alongside Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. In the sweet photo, Khloé holds True against her hip as the pair smiled for the camera.

Earlier this week, Khloé proved her daughter is already a beauty mogul in the making after she shared an Instagram photo of True — whom she shares with Tristan Thompson — wearing a full face of makeup.

In the cute snap, True blows a kiss at the camera while rocking purple glittery eyeshadow and bright red lipstick.

"Good Morning 💋," Khloé captioned the post.