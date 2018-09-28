Khloé Kardashian Slams Commenters for 'Nasty' Remarks About Daughter True's Skin Tone

Khloé Kardashian wants internet trolls to stand by their negative comments, especially when it’s in relation to her daughter’s skin tone.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted her frustration about critics who delete their negative comments after she responds to them and stands up for herself.

“I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughter’s skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased,” Kardashian, 34, wrote.

“If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back,” she added.

The Revenge Body host, who shares 5-month old daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, then elaborated on the hate directed at her daughter — responding to a user who said, “I love seeing people stand up and compliment black/mixed skin tons definitely don’t hear it enough.”

“We need to learn to praise all skin tones/ethnicities!” Kardashian revealed. “Our beauty is in our differences. We can learn so much!”

“So proud of every human who is confident in who they are,” she added. “I’m in my 30s I think I’m just finding this confidence. So I am patient with others. But allow me to voice mine.”

She told another supporter: “We will not be defined by social media. And I don’t mind the critics but please just stick with what you have to say. Don’t erase.”

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion‘s and I’m not complaining about that,” Kardashian continued to another. “Please state your opinion but allow me to state mine.”

Kardashian has learned to shrug off the haters over the years, but also isn’t afraid to respond to mommy shamers.

In July, she clapped back at one Twitter user who called her then-12-week-old daughter “not cute at all.”

“What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you?” the Good American mogul asked on Twitter. “It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life.”

“She’s a loser for that,” Kardashian later wrote about the tweeter. “No respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me?”

Kardashian said that she was proud of herself for not just shooting insults back.

“That was the old me but I’m really trying to remain the new me lol,” she told one fan, joking to another, “I’m also really annoyed because I spoke so calmly and eloquently when normally I am rash and f—ing aggressive lol.”

She told another Twitter user, “I try to put myself in their shoes. Maybe they were brought up in a different type of household then I was? So instead of shaming I try to educate. In our household we do not see color. We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy.”

“I truly love educating others and hopefully opening up their minds to a beautiful collective world. But some people are not willing to except anything else then what they know,” she also said, explaining, “It takes time for us to understand and to be that calm and compassionate. We all, as humans needs to grow and evolve. Life lessons teach us that. I’m proud of us.’