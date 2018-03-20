Kim, Kylie or Kourtney? Find Out Which Sister Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Is Turning to for Advice

She’s almost here! Keep up with all the latest on Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy as we count down the days until her daughter’s big arrival.

With sisters Kourtney, Kim and Kylie, and brother Rob Kardashian already being parents, Khloé Kardashian has many family members to turn to for all things baby.

But the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, is seeking advice, especially, from one sibling.

“Khloé has really only been asking Kim for advice. She agrees more with Kim’s parenting style than Kourtney’s,” a source tells PEOPLE. “[Khloé]’s also older and more mature than Kylie so her approach will be different than a very young mom,” the source adds about Khloé asking Kylie for advice.

Kim, who welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate on Jan. 15, and Kylie, who welcomed first child, daughter Stormi, on Feb. 1, have been bonding with their baby girls in Calabasas while Khloé prepares for the birth of her first child in Cleveland with her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Khloé also wants to navigate motherhood in her own way and isn’t really looking for other people to butt in,” the source shares. “Khloé mostly wants to do things herself when the baby arrives. She will have some help for sure but she plans to be extremely hands-on.”

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Meanwhile, the sisters still communicate about what Khloé can expect during her pregnancy.

“Khloé and Kylie aren’t comparing notes per say but they’ve definitely talked about how they’ve been feeling. Kylie’s obviously recently gone through what Khloé is going through now and they’ve only gotten closer as sisters through this experience,” the source says.

And years of being an aunt to her nieces North, Penelope and Dream, as well as nephews Mason and Reign, will surely be beneficial for the Good American mogul.

“She’s been very involved as an aunt since the beginning. She’s changed diapers and has gotten peed on plenty of times, and she’s also had her sisters’ kids stay with her for days on end,” the source states.

Adding, “Khloé was born to be a mother.”

WATCH: Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Baby Shower

Months after confirming her pregnancy on social media, Khloé dished about the unsolicited baby advice she’s been receiving.

“A lot of it is unwanted. I don’t know if it’s the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice. I think it’s so sweet but I don’t want to do some of that stuff,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in January about Kourtney’s strict rules.

“You can never have a plastic toy, ever! If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it,” Khloé said of her eldest sibling’s parenting style.