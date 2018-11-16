Khloé Kardashian is teaching her baby girl True a thing or two about quality children’s music.

In a sweet mother-daughter video the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared to her Instagram Story Thursday, she threw it back to the ’90s and ’00s kids’ show Barney & Friends, belting out the titular purple dinosaur’s signature tune for True’s entertainment.

“I love you / you love me / we’re the cutest family,” Kardashian sings, taking a small liberty with the lyrics and encouraging her 7-month-old to “Sing it!” as True looks on sweetly.

“With a great big hug and a kiss from me to you … ” she continues in a put-on gravelly voice while the duo lounges together on a white couch.

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The video is only the latest aww-inspiring peek at baby True that the mother of one, 34, has given on her social media. On Thursday, Kardashian expressed her adoration for her daughter and niece Penelope Scotland Disick in two adorable photos shared on Instagram.

“My soul is complete because of you,” Kardashian captioned the two images. “Please, Father Time, can you slow down just a little 🙏🏽 I love being an Auntie and a Mommy.”

In the sweet photos, the 6-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick sits beside True and wraps her arms around her little cousin.

While everything is okay now, in a sneak peek from Sunday’s upcoming episode of KUWTK, the Good American mogul and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were surrounded by her famous family members in her Cleveland hospital room ahead of her baby girl’s April 12 birth, where Kardashian wore an oxygen mask while in bed.

At one point, youngest sister Kylie Jenner “arrived” via FaceTime on mom Kris Jenner‘s phone and asked Kardashian why she was wearing the mask.

“What’s wrong with you?” inquired Kylie, 21, who had just given birth to her own daughter Stormi two months prior.

“I needed to get the baby’s oxygen back up,” Kardashian replied.