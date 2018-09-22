Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body in Hot Pink Ensemble During a Girls' Night

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her post-baby bod!

On Friday, the 34-year-old mom attended the makeup launch of her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and Jenner’s pal Jordyn Woods.

For the event, Khloé opted for a hot pink tube top and matching skirt, showing off her fit figure— 5 months after giving birth to daughter True Thompson.

To complete the ensemble, the Revenge Body host — who wore her blonde locks in a light wave — added a pair of triple white Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers and a fuzzy pink fanny pack around her barely-there waist.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Following the launch — which also served as a celebration for Woods’ 21st birthday — the reality star posted the shot on Instagram, of herself and makeup artist Hrush Achemyan surrounded by pink heart balloons.

The star captioned the shot: “This one right here though!!! She’s my Apposh!!! My Armenian sister 💕”

Her impressive figure drew praise from many, including sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Before Friday’s event, Kourtney, 39, fittingly blasted Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” in the car — referencing her sister’s pink and blonde appearance — and recorded Khloé on her Instagram story dancing to the tune.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

At the “Kylie x Jordyn” event guests dined on a fancy meal, along with desserts featuring the longtime friends’ faces on them. Decorations also included personalized table place cards with a cartoon version of each guest.

Khloé’s girls’ night came the day after boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s boys’ night at a Hollywood club with a bunch of friends.

The boys’ night was not all men, however, causing concern Thompson may be overstepping his relationship boundaries.

However, a source tells PEOPLE it was a “low-key” evening, but Thompson remained loyal to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, despite lounging at a table inside the club surrounded by women.

“Tristan arrived at Warwick with a group of guys and one girl. Some of his friends are single though. It didn’t seem the girl was with Tristan,” the onlooker said about the Cleveland Cavaliers player. “There were other girls hanging around the table, but Tristan didn’t really interact with them. His friends chatted with girls, but Tristan was very low-key.”

He left around 2:30 a.m. to go home to Khloé, the source adds.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

In April, videos of the NBA star with different women surfaced just days before Khloé welcomed their daughter on April 12.

Since the cheating scandal, both Thompson and Khloé have been committed to repairing their relationship. They moved from Cleveland, Ohio, to her hometown of Los Angeles for the summer and have been spending time with her KUWTK family.

“Tristan hasn’t been out much at all with his friends. He has been very quiet this summer and mostly spent time at home with Khloé and True,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE about Thompson.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Adoringly Looks Into Tristan Thompson’s Eyes In Sweet Birthday Photo

As for his evening away from home this week, Khloé didn’t seem to mind. “Khloé seems fine with him going out with friends,” the source added, despite the pair still attending therapy.

“Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloé,” the source said. “He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloé. He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.”

The couple is currently preparing to move back to Cleveland, ahead of his Cavaliers season starting up.

“It’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters,” a source said. “It’s not going to be easy for her, but she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work.”