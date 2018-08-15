Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Impressive Abs in Mexico 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby True

Khloé Kardashian’s days in the gym are paying off!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared photos of her post-baby body while on vacation in Mexico with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, and sister Kendall Jenner, 22.

“Had the most incredible weekend at @casaarmara with the most beautiful people! @realjoefrancis you spoiled us as usual!!” Kardashian captioned a series of photos of herself wearing a black bra top, which showed off her abs.

“We are so grateful for everything!! Thank you for my belated but perfect birthday dinner!! Everyone at your home is pure GOLD! We didn’t want to leave ❤️”

Kardashian recently revealed that getting back to her workout routine following the birth of her daughter True Thompson wasn’t easy.

“The first day, I could not do the simples things. I was out of breath. It was just different. And I kind of felt really defeated,” Kardashian said during a panel for her Good American’s activewear collection launch in New York City.

“Like, ‘Oh man. I don’t know if I can do this.'”

Soon after, however, Kardashian got her groove back.

“After the first week I was like, ‘Okay. I am feeling a little better.’ I am not breathing so hard. I don’t need as many breaks.”

“But I would say really after three weeks was when I felt good,” Kardashian continued.”I was like, ‘Okay I can be a beast again. I got this!’ But it took a good three weeks.”

Luckily, Kardashian doesn’t always have to workup a sweat alone.

Back in June, following her return from Cleveland, Ohio, Kardashian was joined by Thompson in the gym.

Kardashian shared moments of her workout on Snapchat and Thompson could be seen doing similar sets in the background.