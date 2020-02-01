Chef True! Khloé Kardashian Shares Video of the Toddler Pretending to Cook in Her Lavish Playhouse

Keeping Up with Chef True!

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable series of videos on her Instagram Story, which show her 1-year-old baby girl, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, pretending to cook in her mini mansion playhouse.

In the first clip, True is seen at her play stove, taking the top off of a pot and a tea kettle. She then picks up a piece of food and tastes it as her famous mom chuckles in the background.

True then turns around and walks towards Kardashian, presumably to show off her food creation.

In the next clip, True is back at the stove, this time wearing oven mitts. A doll in a high chair with a sippy cup is seen sitting across from True as she cooks.

“Cooking in our PJs” Kardashian, 35, wrote over the clip, in reference to True’s adorable pink nightgown, which she paired with tiny pink combat boots.

The toddler’s playhouse not only comes with a sleek white kitchen but also a living room that’s been decorated with a plush white sofa and fur rug.

The mini-mansion also features a shelf filled with books and toys as well as a ladder so that she can access the second floor.

Kardashian first showed off True’s new digs last month.

Of course, True isn’t the only Kardashian/Jenner baby to have a massive playhouse to herself.

For Christmas, True’s cousin Stormi was gifted a playhouse from their “Lovey” Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner revealed the lavish present in a video shared on her YouTube channel.

“My mom actually surprised Stormi with the best Christmas gift of all time and I filmed it,” Kylie, 22, says in the video before playing footage from earlier in the day.

Image zoom True

“Why are you crying?” she asks Kris, to which the latter replies that the moment is “[making] me emotional.”

“It’s for Stormi,” says the Kardashian-Jenner momager as Kylie pans the camera to show Stormi’s new baby palace, set up in the backyard.

Kylie then ventures into the backyard to check out the sweet gift, telling the camera, “I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age.”

Upon reaching the cute house (which features multiple entryways, a working doorbell, a faux fireplace, a mailbox, a wall air-conditioning unit and even a balcony), Kylie points out the “Welcome Friends” text above the front door and admits, “This makes me wanna cry!”

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian and True

The mother and daughter enter the mini abode together, taking in the pint-sized kitchen area, picnic table, ironing board, bed and more — much of which was Kylie’s when she was a child.

“This just reminds me of when you were a little girl,” Kris tells Kylie through tears, before they embrace. “I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter.”

And Stormi reacts the way any parent and grandparent would likely hope for: all smiles as she takes in her new surroundings and exclaims, “Wow!” before entering.