The tiny dancers also posed for sweet selfies alongside Kardashian while rocking full ballerina glam

Khloe Kardashian Shares Video of Dream and True's First Dance Recital: 'They Were Perfection'

Khloe Kardashian Shares Video of Dream and True’s First Dance Recital: ‘They Were Perfection’. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce91ChJvQ1x

Khloe Kardashian Shares Video of Dream and True’s First Dance Recital: ‘They Were Perfection’. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce91ChJvQ1x

Khloé's a proud dance mom — and aunt!

Khloé Kardashian showed her support for daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5, at their debut dance recital on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!" Kardashian, 37, wrote alongside an Instagram post with highlights from the day. "I am so proud of all four of my girls! 🤍🤍"

The first photo was an adorable snap of the Kardashians star sandwiched between True and Dream as they smiled wide while dazzling in full ballerina glam. In the sweet pics that followed, Kardashian shared individual selfies with each of the girls.

Rounding out the post were videos showcasing the two dancing queens busting out the cutest choreography while donning costumes consisting of shimmery tutus and coordinating bows.

Kardashian is often sharing adorable moments with her daughter — whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson — on social media.

Most recently, she showed off True cradling a feline friend in a series of sweet snaps.

Khloe Kardashian Shares Video of Dream and True’s First Dance Recital: ‘They Were Perfection’. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce91ChJvQ1x Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"True and Grey Kitty 🐈‍⬛ swipe through for what pure happiness looks like," Kardashian wrote of her daughter's fast friendship with their pet.

The post came a couple months after the Good American co-founder threw a cat-themed bash for True in celebration of her 4th birthday in April. The "purrr-fect" birthday party was fun-filled with festivities including a trampoline, bounce house and slide, ball pit, face painter, and pool.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cemkq9kvPwO/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D khloekardashian Verified True and Grey Kitty 🐈‍⬛ swipe through for what pure happiness looks like 3h Credit: khloekardashian/Instagram

The toddler even got to play with real kittens before posing next to a "Meow" yard sign.