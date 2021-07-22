"So I don't know what you guys think, but I think I just got a new team of makeup artists," Khloé Kardashian quipped

Khloé Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter True, 3, and Niece Dream, 4½, Doing Her Makeup: 'Killed It'

Khloé Kardashian has a new glam squad!

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, shared an adorable video to her Instagram Story of daughter True, 3, and niece Dream, 4½, doing her makeup during a family hangout in the backyard.

The video began with True, whom Khloé shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting on her mother's lap with what appeared to be a makeup sponge in her hand.

"Oh my Gosh, what are you doing to me?" Khloé quipped as she turned her face to show some blush on her cheek.

True then hopped off her mom's lap to play with the camera.

Later on, the mother-daughter duo were joined by Dream for more makeup fun.

"Dreamy, what are you guys doing to me?" Khloé asked her niece.

Instead of answering, Dream dipped a Beautyblender into some makeup before rubbing it over her aunt's eyelids.

In a follow-up post debuting her new look, Khloé also credited 3-year-old nieces Stormi and Chicago — who did not appear in the video — for the makeover.

"So I don't know what you guys think, but I think I just got a new team of makeup artists: True and Dream, Stormi and Chi," Khloé said. "Killed it!"

Chicago is Kim Kardashian's second-youngest child, while Stormi and Dream are the only children of the Good American designer's siblings, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian, respectively.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Khloé and Thompson, 30, are focusing on being co-parents to True after splitting again.

"True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life," the insider said.

"She's not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation," the source added of Khloé. "And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True."

Earlier this week, Khloé had some fun with fashion when she posted pictures of True striking a variety of model-like poses in a pink bathing suit with green and gold sequined palm trees.

For the impromptu shoot, the young girl had her hair styled in two asymmetrical space buns and stood with her hands on her hips — even pointing one of her legs off to the side while giving the camera a smile.