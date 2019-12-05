Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Video of Daughter True Kissing an Animatronic Reindeer Decoration

Khloé Kardashian has already started decorating her house for Christmas and her daughter, True Thompson, is wasting no time in spreading the holiday cheer.

The reality star, 35, shared several adorable videos of her 1-year-old looking at the festive decorations around the house on Tuesday, capturing a sweet moment between True and one of the ornamental animal animatronics in her home.

In one clip posted on Kardashian’s Instagram Story, True can be seen wandering over to a white reindeer animatronic by a fireplace in their home. As the moving statue slowly tilts its head down, True grabs the stuffed animal by its snout and plants a sweet kiss on its nose.

Kardashian also shared a photo of her holiday decorations on her Instagram Monday, posting a picture of True next to a fuchsia Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas everyone!! We starting decorating our house yesterday and @jeffleatham surprised True with this beautiful pink tree,” she captioned the picture. “It’s safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words!”

A source told PEOPLE in November that while Kardashian will be spending a lot of time ex Tristan Thompson — with whom she shares True — in the coming weeks as they celebrate the holidays as a family, it doesn’t mean they will be rekindling their romance.

“It’s hard not to admire Khloé,” the source said. “She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan because of True, and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.”

“Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested,” the source added. “She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.”

Last month, the Good American designer revealed she’s “in talks” to develop a show starring her and her daughter.

Kardashian announced the exciting news on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as cameras captured a meeting between herself, mom Kris Jenner, and a handful of producers to discuss the project.

“My mom and I are having a meeting with producers that we’re in talks with about helping me finalize the show that I’m developing,” explained Kardashian.