True Thompson and Dream Kardashian Have Adorable Dance Party to Beyoncé and Whitney Houston

Khloé Kardashian captioned an adorable moment between cousins.

On Tuesday evening, the Good American co-founder posted a cute video on her Instagram Story of an epic dance party taking place at her home.

The video begins with the song "Suéltate" from Sing 2 playing as daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian — daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna — crouch on the ground, playfully posing with finger guns before leaping up and starting to dance to the track.

"These girls are so silly," Khloé captioned the video.

In a second video, Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" plays as the girls slide into the frame together, then pose side by side before nodding at each other. True then sashays the length from the other side of the room toward her mom, with Dream, 5, following a beat behind and showing off some dance moves along the way.

In the next clip, the girls hold hands and spin in circles as they sing along to the song, with Khloé laughing as the two sing, "I wanna feel the heat with somebody."

The cousins return to facing away from the camera and posing at the opposite time of the room, this time singing and dancing along to Beyoncé's "Break My Soul."

Khloé cheers the girls on as they dance, yelling, "Yeah! Nobody can break our souls!"

Ahead of Halloween, Khloé took Dream and True to Haunt O' Ween in Los Angeles, where The Kardashians star showed off décor from the spooky event, including pumpkins, scarecrows, super-tall skeletons and more amid festive music and dancing.

The girls even nailed (or rather, clawed) coordinated looks for the evening, down to rocking cat-themed face paint.

"@pro.facepainting for me and my girlie kittens," Khloé wrote on top of a video of her and True showing off their feline-forward makeup.