Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Look at 'Cousins Crew,' True, Dream, Chicago and Psalm — See the Photo!

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating the special bond between her little girl and her cousins

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 03:29 PM
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of 'Cousins Crew,' True, Dream, Chicago and Psalm
Psalm West, True Thompson, Chicago West, and Dream Kardashian. Photo: Khloé Kardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian can't get enough of these close cousins.

The Good American co-founder, 38, shared a photo from the family's Easter celebrations last month on Instagram Sunday.

Daughter True, 5, wore a peach dress with matching bunny ears as she put one arm around cousin Psalm, 4, and the other around his big sister, Chicago, 5, children of big sister Kim Kardashian. Rounding out the group was Dream Kardashian, 6, daughter of Rob Kardashian.

"Cousin Crew," Khloé captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The mother-daughter duo teamed up for a cute Tiktok video also shared Sunday, which was directed by True.

In the footage, The Kardashians star — who also shares a 9-month-old son with ex Tristan Thompson — and her little girl cross paths diagonally on pink scooters before launching into a routine, with True copying her mom as she bends her knees and moves her arms up and down by her side.

The pair follow this up with the funky chicken, which True attempts before being spun around and lifted up by her mom.

At one point True also gives the camera a close-up and starts pulling faces, before Khloé picks her up and pouts at the camera in a pair of mirrored sunglasses as her daughter giggles.

The pair then display their scooter skills again with Khloé balancing on one leg and doing an arabesque, while True does a lasso-style dance move as her scooter flashes with lights. The video ends with True striking a cool pose for the camera in a pair of sunglasses.

"Directed by lil True," Khloé captioned the video, which was set to Lil Boosie's track "Wipe Me Down" featuring Foxx and Webbie.

The reality star dressed casually for the video, wearing a white tank top and cream joggers, while True was pretty in pink in a Moschino T-shirt and Fuschia-colored shorts.

Related Articles
Khloé Kardashian Films Cute TikTok Dance with Daughter True — Who Also Directs it!
Khloé Kardashian Shares Clip of Cute Scooter Dance with Daughter True — Who Directs the Video!
Khloe Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: ‘Such A Love’
Khloé Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: 'Such a Love'
Khloe Kardashian with her children
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo with Both of Her Kids, Baby Boy and Daughter True at Psalm's Birthday
True Thompson wears a Kim Kardashian t-shirt
True Thompson Shows Off T-Shirt Featuring Aunt Kim Kardashian's Most Iconic Looks — See the Photo!
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo with Baby Boy as She Pokes Fun at Sister Kim with Hilarious T-Shirt
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Gifts from Daughter True and Niece Dream: 'Crying'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Gifts from Daughter True and Niece Dream: 'Crying'
Psalm's 4th Birthday Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Son Psalm on 4th Birthday: 'So Happy You Chose Me to Be Your Mommy'
Khloe Kardashian, True, Dream
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, Niece Dream Are Fashionistas as They Model Pink Outfits: Photos
khloe kardashian, true thompson
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photos of Daughter True's Disneyland Birthday Trip: 'My Girl'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpses of True's 5th Birthday Outing at Disneyland with Cousins and Friends
Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpses of True's 5th Birthday Outing at Disneyland with Cousins and Friends
khloe kardashian, true thompson, dream kardashian
Khloé Kardashian and Niece Dream Are 'Very Close,' Says Source: 'True and Dream Are Best Friends'
kim kardashian, dream kardashian, true thompson
Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago, Niece True Prove They're Little Fashionistas in New Photos
Khloe Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Cute Octonauts-Themed 5th Birthday Party
Khloé Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Lavish 'Octonauts'-Themed 5th Birthday Party: Photos
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Strike a Pose, Rob Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Are Major Fashionistas in Fierce Photo Shoot
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's 2023 Easter Celebrations
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's 2023 Easter Celebrations — See How the Famous Family Spent the Day!
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Pic of Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream In Pink PJs and Matching Pink Hair: ‘Baby Love’
Kim Kardashian Shares Pink-Themed Photos of Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream: 'Baby Love'