Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Look at 'Cousins Crew,' True, Dream, Chicago and Psalm — See the Photo!

Khloé Kardashian can't get enough of these close cousins.

The Good American co-founder, 38, shared a photo from the family's Easter celebrations last month on Instagram Sunday.

Daughter True, 5, wore a peach dress with matching bunny ears as she put one arm around cousin Psalm, 4, and the other around his big sister, Chicago, 5, children of big sister Kim Kardashian. Rounding out the group was Dream Kardashian, 6, daughter of Rob Kardashian.

"Cousin Crew," Khloé captioned the shot.

The mother-daughter duo teamed up for a cute Tiktok video also shared Sunday, which was directed by True.

In the footage, The Kardashians star — who also shares a 9-month-old son with ex Tristan Thompson — and her little girl cross paths diagonally on pink scooters before launching into a routine, with True copying her mom as she bends her knees and moves her arms up and down by her side.

The pair follow this up with the funky chicken, which True attempts before being spun around and lifted up by her mom.

At one point True also gives the camera a close-up and starts pulling faces, before Khloé picks her up and pouts at the camera in a pair of mirrored sunglasses as her daughter giggles.

The pair then display their scooter skills again with Khloé balancing on one leg and doing an arabesque, while True does a lasso-style dance move as her scooter flashes with lights. The video ends with True striking a cool pose for the camera in a pair of sunglasses.

"Directed by lil True," Khloé captioned the video, which was set to Lil Boosie's track "Wipe Me Down" featuring Foxx and Webbie.

The reality star dressed casually for the video, wearing a white tank top and cream joggers, while True was pretty in pink in a Moschino T-shirt and Fuschia-colored shorts.