Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Matching Outfits

The Kardashian kids sure know how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day!

On Saturday, Khloé Kardashian shared on Instgaram a series of cute snapshots of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and her niece Dream Kardashian, 6, wearing matching outfits and headbands for the Irish holiday.

Adding even more color to the traditional green of St. Patrick's Day, the cousins rocked baby pink leggings and sweaters printed with the words 'Cutest Clover' and an image of a four-leaf clover with a pink bow.

Accessorizing their looks were headbands that featured a pot of gold and a rainbow with a clover. True, who Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson, had a clover painted on her face, while Dream's face was covered with green stick-on jewels.

Captioning the carousel of photos of the duo posing with a sweet message, the Good American co-founder, 38, wrote, "💚🌈🍀 my forever pot of Gold 💚🌈☘️." The post also featured an adorable video of True and Dream — the daughter of Khloé's brother Rob Kardashian — holding hands and singing.

Many of Khloé's 298 million followers were quick to comment on the post, including her close friend Khadijah Haqq McCray. "Dream come True 😍," she wrote, while Rob's ex-girlfriend Adrienne Balion added, "I can't take it! Just too cute! They are both soooo beautiful 🌈 🍀."

The little ones' St. Patrick's Day outfits come after their aunt Kim Kardashian celebrated the holiday with a pub crawl in London and a visit to the West End to see Back to the Future: The Musical on Friday.

Kim, 42, documented the night on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Pub hopping on this St. Paddy's Day" as she and her friends held up their pints of Guinness and drank Baby Guinness shots.

Dream Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson.

The SKIMS founder then shared a shot of her and her friends standing in front of the Adelphi Theatre with Back to the Future: The Musical on the marquee.

Friday also marked Kim and Khloé's brother Rob's 36th birthday, with the pair both paying tribute to their younger sibling on Instagram with a selection of childhood and recent snaps and well wishes.

"My wish for you is a thousand wishes and for them all to come true," wrote Khloé.