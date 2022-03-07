Khloé Kardashian Shares Snaps from Daughter True's Super Stylish Photo Shoot: 'We Gucci'
True Thompson is showing off her latest adorable outfit.
On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian shared a series of photos of her 3-year-old daughter as she rocked a lavish Gucci outfit.
The mini fashionista sweetly poses while wearing a matching Gucci dress and coat. She paired the look with Fendi combat boots and a bedazzled basketball purse — a subtle nod to her NBA star dad Tristan Thompson.
In one photo, Kardashian smiles and gives True a big hug while another snap shows the proud mom holding her daughter's face for a smooch.
"We Gucci," Kardashian captioned the post.
The Good American founder is constantly proving on social media that her little girl is a fashion icon in the making.
Last month, the mom of one shared a series of photos on Instagram of True wearing an all-brown sweatsuit with a matching purse and fuzzy boots. She paired the look with a Khrisjoy orange, red and pink tie-dye puffer jacket.
Kardashian also included an adorable video of True where she tells her mom to wait as she fixes her hair before posing for the camera.
"Cheese!" True said, smiling as Kardashian laughs from behind the camera.
"🤎 where did this pose come from lol 🤎," Kardashian captioned the post.
In February, he Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared another snap of the adorable tot lounging on a couch — next to an attention-grabbing accessory.
True wore a beige sweater and glittery pink skirt, which was echoed in the bejeweled Judith Leiber Strawberry Sprinkles Donut clutch purse sitting next to her.
The purse featured crystals, silver-toned metal hardware and a metallic leather-lined interior.
"Nothing sweeter than my girl," Kardashian wrote in the caption alongside the cute photo, in which True wore her hair up in a half top ponytail.