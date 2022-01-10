Khloé Kardashian Shares Photos of Daughter True's New Cat Following Tristan Thompson's Apology

Khloé Kardashian posted sweet photos of her 3-year-old daughter True — the first since Tristan Thompson apologized to the reality star for fathering a child while the two were publicly dating

Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True have a new furry friend!

The mom of one simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji alongside pictures showing the toddler smiling as she held the cat against her cheek.

Kardashian has been spending a lot of time with True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, since the NBA star publicly confirmed that he fathered a third child.

Last week, Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig).

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote in an Instagram story. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

In a second Instagram Story slide, Thompson apologized to Kardashian, whom he was publicly dating during the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he continued. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Thompson had previously disputed the paternity of the child, who was born on Dec. 1. In a statement to PEOPLE, a rep for the new mom said, "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol's baby."

"Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements," the rep continued.

Kardashian has not yet commented on Thompson's third child. However, a source told PEOPLE she's already moved past it to focus on herself.

"She wants the new year to be different," the source said. "She wants to focus on her own happiness."