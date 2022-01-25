Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter True, 3: 'Only Good Vibes'

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True is already a fashionista.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, shared a series of photos to Instagram of her 3-year-old daughter modeling a Dolce & Gabbana dress. True looked adorable in the snaps, posing in the graffiti-style piece along with a black leather jacket and matching combat boots.

"Only Good Vibes," Kardashian captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, the mom of one also shared a photo of herself walking hand-in-hand with True. Kardashian was also with her niece Dream, the 5-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

"Me and my babies 🖤," Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian has been spending a lot of time with True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, since the NBA star publicly confirmed that he fathered a third child.

Earlier this month, Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig).

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote in an Instagram story. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

In a second Instagram Story slide, Thompson apologized to Kardashian, whom he was publicly dating during the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he continued. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the news of Thompson's infidelity has "been devastating" for Kardashian, who has had an on-off relationship with him for years. The duo split most recently in June after getting back together around the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

"It took a lot for Khloé to get back with Tristan," the source said. "They had such amazing family time during the lockdown. Khloé really believed that Tristan had changed."

The source continued, "They were moving ahead with trying for a second baby. They were talking about moving in together permanently. Tristan even sold his LA house. Khloé thought he would finally respect their family unit. To find out that it was all a lie, was shocking to her. She is still struggling with it."

However, the insider noted that the Good American mogul is now focusing on moving on with the help of her family and friends.