Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Her 'Best Friend' True Thompson In a Sparkly Tiara

Khloe Kardashian has a companion for life!

The 34-year-old Revenge Body star shared a new photo of True Thompson on Monday.

“You don’t know this yet but you’re my best friend for all eternity!” Khloe captioned the Instagram of her 4-month-old daughter smiling while wearing a sparkly crown.

True looked adorable and very stylish in a gold baby romper, which matched her crown and was paired with diamond earrings.

Although Kardashian can’t get enough of her baby girl, she recently revealed her “best friend” doesn’t always give her the affection she needs.

“I do get annoyed because she doesn’t give me any playtime on FaceTime,” Khloe said during a panel surrounding her Good American activewear launch in New York City.

“She doesn’t care about me.”

“With her dad, she smiles and [her] tongue sticks out, like, f—— do the same thing to me!” Khloe continued in reference to her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27.

“I am protesting. I am not going to FaceTime. It does nothing but bother me more,” Kardashian said.

“I think she knows that, If I have been away — ’cause when I come back, she gets so excited to see me — that just no matter how tired you’re after work or whatever, it melts your heart.”

“You just love every minute of it,” Kardashian added.

On Sunday, Kardashian and her Cleveland Cavaliers beau got a little baby-free time as they soaked up some sun together in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

They were joined on the vacation by Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner, 22, and her boyfriend and fellow NBA star Ben Simmons.

Jenner and Simmons were spotted lounging on chairs while Kardashian and Thompson enjoyed a dip in the pool.