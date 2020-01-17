Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of Baby True in Minnie Mouse Face Paint: 'I Was Melting'

Baby True loves selfies!

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian shared a slideshow of selfies of herself posing with her little girl, revealing that the adorable photo shoot was all True’s idea.

“My Minnie kept asking to take pictures with me,” Khloé, 35, wrote proudly. “She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed 💕 I was melting lol These days I’m soft🙄.”

In the series, True and Khloé flash sweet smiles with the 21-month-old sporting Minnie Mouse face paint from her cousin Chicago’s birthday party on Wednesday.

Khloé also included a shot of True at the birthday celebration.

The youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West rang in her 2nd birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed painting party.

Aunt Kylie Jenner also showed off the festivities on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of her niece painting on a canvas, wearing Minnie Mouse ears. The toddler also sported Minnie Mouse face paint — just like her cousin True.

Image zoom True and Khloé Kardashian

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, also shared a photo of Chicago’s lavish, pink-clad dessert spread. The baby girl had an array of pink cookies, macarons and cupcakes as well as an intricately decorated Minnie Mouse cake.

Behind the cake was a sign plastered across the wall that read “Chicago” in the famous Disney font.

Chicago’s big day was certainly a dream come true for the toddler as she previously expressed her desire for a Minnie Mouse cake to her mom earlier this month. In a video shared on her Instagram Stories on Jan. 7, Kim Kardashian asked Chicago whose birthday was next.

At first Chicago responded “Sainty?” in reference to her 4-year-old big brother Saint, but Kim, 39, reminded her it was her birthday that was next.

“What do you want to do for your birthday? Do you want to have a cake?” the mom of four asked Chicago.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The little girl excitedly requested a pink confection before later deciding she specifically wanted a Minnie Mouse cake after her mom asked her to choose between the Disney character and “a Baby Shark cake.”

“Minnie Mouse cake!” Chicago said back, before adding, “I love you, Mommy.”

Ahead of her big day, Chicago spent some quality time with True during eventful trip to Target.

On Monday, Kim t shared a sweet slideshow of videos and photos, showing Chicago and True having a blast at the beloved retail store.

“🎯 swipe for major cuteness 🎯,” Kim, 39, captioned the post.

In the first clip of the slideshow, Chicago and True are seen lying on their backs inside a shopping cart as their nanny excitedly spins them in circles.

Image zoom Chicago Kylie Jenner Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Instagram

While on their ride, Chicago holds onto the sides of the cart as True makes an adorable cooing sound. When the cart comes to a stop, Chicago sweetly yells out, “Again, again!”

In the second video, the cousins sit up in the cart as they quickly glide down the supplies aisle.

After playing around in the carts, Chicago and True take a break to eat. In the third video, Chicago sweetly feeds True a plate of rice, beans and chicken.

After taking her first bite, True looks back at Chicago and they both say, “Mmm,” in harmony.