Welcome to Paradise! Khloé Kardashian Shares Sunny Snap of Baby True in Malibu for a Beach Day

Welcome to Paradise, baby True!

Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable photo of her 15-month-old, True Thompson, on Tuesday. The reality star, 35, seemed to be take her daughter out for a beach day, as her little tot poses in swimwear next to the iconic Paradise Cove sign in Malibu, California.

“Welcome to beautiful Paradise Cove,” the wooden sign reads. “Sea the view, bring the kids, have a seat, enjoy Malibu.”

True stands with one hand on the sign, looking at the camera. She wears a green one-piece bathing suit, a purple and white patterned head wrap, and gold bracelets on her tiny wrists.

In the background, it looks like a perfect day for the beach with bright blue skies, palm fronds, and white umbrellas adorning the sand.

Khloé’s longtime trainer, Joel Bouraima, who goes by “Coach Joe,” commented on the photo, encouraging the Revenge Body star to get her workout in, saying, “Enjoy and send some pics from the gym 💪🏾😂💪🏾” (Bouraima would be happy to know that Kardashian has incorporated True into some of her morning workouts this summer!).

Khloé and True have been enjoying plenty of fun in the sun this summer.

Just last week, the Good American designer shared a snap of herself and True in matching animal-print outfits.

“A leopard and her cub 🐆,” Khloé said in the caption for the photo, in which she and True pose outside. Khloé sports a skin-tight, leopard-print romper from Naked Wardrobe, while her daughter wears a leopard-print headscarf.

Two days later, True’s uncle Rob Kardashian shared a sweet photo of the toddler with her cousin Dream, 2½.

“Dream and True ❤️❤️,” Rob, 32, captioned the post, which shows Dream, who wears a trendy floral swimsuit with a cutout in the front, draping her arm around True, who wears a cherry-printed suit and a white sun hat.