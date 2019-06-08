Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Dream, 2, Giving 13-Month-Old True a Kiss: 'BFF Cousins'

The next generation of the Kardashian family is already BFFs.

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian shared two sweet photos of her daughter True Thompson, who turns 14 months next week, with True’s 2-year-old cousin Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian.

In the first image, Dream wraps her arms around True and smiles up at her, as True happily looks down while rocking a Fendi T-shirt. The second photo shows Dream, wearing a lavender onesie, planting a big kiss on her cousin’s mouth.

“BFF Cousins,” Khloé, 34, captioned the adorable snaps.

Grandma Kris Jenner couldn’t get enough of the cute photos, commenting, “This is EVERYTHING ❤️.”

Khloé shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, whom she split from after his cheating scandal earlier this year. Meanwhile, Rob co-parents his daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna, who he agreed to joint custody with in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.

Khloé’s post came days after sister Kylie Jenner shared an adorable slideshow of photos of True with her other cousins, Jenner’s daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter, Chicago.

In the sweet shots, the little girls, who all recently turned one, can be seen making straight faces while holding baby sharks.

“The Triplets,” Jenner, 21, captioned the Instagram post, while Kardashian West, 38, captioned the same image in her own post with the clever phrase: “A True Chicago Stormi.”

Last week, proud dad Rob shared an adorable video of Dream recording a sweet message to him while he was away.

“Hi Daddy!” Dream says in the clip, with a beaming smile on her face as she repeats phrases said by a woman next to her. “I want to say night, night Daddy!”

“I love you! Sweet dreams, I’ll play with you tomorrow. Good night!” the toddler added before blowing a couple of kisses.

Rob, who has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years and has retreated almost entirely from the public eye, rarely shares photos of himself on social media, but he still proudly raves about his little girl.

The father of one also recently made a rare on-camera appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians during the current 16th season when he celebrated Dream’s birthday with a fairy-themed party, which was filmed last November.