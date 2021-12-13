Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap with Daughter True amid Tristan Thompson Drama: 'My Little Love'

Khloé Kardashian is enjoying quality time with her little girl.

On Sunday, the Good American co-founder, 37, shared a sweet photo to Instagram of her snuggling up to her 3-year-old daughter True as the pair attended a Sing 2 screening party at Kim Kardashian West's house.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the black-and-white shot, the mom of one holds the toddler against her hip while giving her a kiss on the cheek. Khloé dressed in athletic attire for the premiere party while her daughter wore an oversized fuzzy jacket.

"My little love," she captioned the heartwarming photo.

Khloé, who shares her daughter with ex Tristan Thompson, also shared snaps from the themed event on her Instagram Story, including an adorable photo of True singing karaoke on stage at the party.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Left: Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram Right: Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé and her daughter's outing comes just days after news of Thompson's alleged infidelity.

Thompson, 30, is currently being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support and pregnancy-related fees after she said they conceived a child together in March, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Nichols gave birth to the baby boy last week, her rep told PEOPLE.

A source told PEOPLE last week that Khloé "knows about the baby," and confirmed that she and Thompson "were together in March," when he admitted to having sex with Nichols, per the court documents.

"Khloé's family always tried to support her," they added. "They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloé's heart multiple times."

tirstan thompson and khloe kardashian Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty ; Vivien Killilea/Getty

Another source recently said that Khloé is "moving on" from Tristan amid the drama.

"Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them," said the source, adding that the former couple is "focused on co-parenting True. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig).

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian alum and the NBA player have been on and off for several years, and most recently split in June.

In August, a source said the duo were continuing to "keep things friendly" post-breakup for True's sake.