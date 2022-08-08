Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'

Khloé Kardashian is showing her daughter some love after welcoming a new addition to the family.

Over the weekend, the Good American co-founder, 38, gave her 4-year-old True a special shout-out on Instagram, calling the little one her "happy sweet girl."

In the cute photo, True sits on a countertop and smiles while posing in front of a pink and purple floral display in the shape of a cat. True, whom Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson, wears a pair of pink tie-dye pants, a floral top with pink buttons and her hair in pigtails.

The tribute to True came two days after a rep for Kardashian told PEOPLE that she and Thompson –– who split in January –– welcomed their second baby together, a son, via surrogate.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian has not yet decided on a name for her son, a source told PEOPLE.

"Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again," the insider said. "She really wanted a baby boy."

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," added the source. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

Last month, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson, 31, were having a second child together.

khloe kardashian/ instagram; tristan thompson/ instagram

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep previously told PEOPLE. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January of this year.

Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.