Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap of 'Besties' Baby True and Little Chicago at Sunset

Best friends forever!

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable photo of her daughter True and sister Kim Kardashian West‘s baby girl Chicago — and it sweetly captures the essence of their pint-size friendship.

“➳ ♡ Besties ➳ ♡” Khloé, 35, captioned the photo, which shows Chicago, 22 months, lovingly hugging True, 19 months, from the side. Both girls smiled softly as Khloé took the snap.

Making the moment all the more special, the cousins stood in front of a breathtaking sunset.

The post received a plethora of messages, including sweet comments from family friends Paris Hilton and Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

“So beautiful!” Bailon Houghton, 36, wrote, while Hilton, 38, simply commented “😍😍”

True and Chicago’s photo-op comes just a couple days after Khloé revealed she’s “in talks” with producers to develop a show starring her and her daughter, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloé announced the exciting news on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as cameras captured a meeting between herself, mom Kris Jenner and a handful of producers.

“My mom and I are having a meeting with producers that we’re in talks with about helping me finalize the show that I’m developing,” explained Khloé.

While not many details were given about the show, which has yet to be officially announced, the episode did tease a mock promo poster featuring a photo of the two with the tagline: “Khloé and True Take the World.”

True and Khloé Kardashian

The producer explained that he was envisioning five to seven-minute episodes, filmed at Kardashian’s house, and also while the mom and daughter pair are out and about, to capture little snippets of their lives.

Kardashian is no stranger to documenting her little one’s life already, often sharing photos and videos of the adorable toddler on social media. True has also made appearances on KUWTK.

Earlier this month, Kardashian updated fans on her co-parenting relationship with Thompson, whom she split from after news broke in February that he had cheated on her with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods. She revealed on Instagram that the NBA player, 28, had sent her a pink balloon arrangement as a gift to celebrate the launch of her new pink diamond KKW Fragrance. The balloons spelled out the name of her new scent.

“Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan,” Kardashian said in a video on her Instagram Story.

“I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” she added. “I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”