Celebrity Parents Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photos of True — Including One of Her Meeting Sia — at Christmas Party The Good American co-founder and her 4-year-old daughter were in attendance at the annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas party, hosted this year by Kourtney Kardashian Barker By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 28, 2022 08:42 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: khloe kardashian/instagram Khloé Kardashian is one proud mom! On Wednesday, the Good American co-founder shared a series of photos featuring 4-year-old daughter True Thompson alongside her and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family at their annual Christmas party, hosted this year by Kourtney Kardashian Barker and featuring performances by Sia. One snapshot shows True in a red Nicolas Jebran dress with a dark fur coat and a pair of sneakers as she smiled for the camera. Another includes a photo of True meeting Sia, 47, who was dressed in an elegant long, white tulle gown with a matching headpiece. Khloé Kardashian Enjoys Holiday Lights in Special Outing with True and Dream: 'My Girls' A third picture from the post is of the mother-daughter duo standing next to each other in matching red ensembles with Khloé, 38, donning a strapless, floor-length red Nicolas Jebran dress accessorized with jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and a pair of strappy pointed Gianvito Rossi heels. "♥️🎅🏽♥️," Khloé simply captioned the festive post. In addition to True, Khloé is also mom to her 5-month-old son, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. Over the weekend, the Kardashians star also gave a rare glimpse at her baby boy in other Christmas photos from the family's celebration. In one picture, Khloé can be seen posing with her daughter and her baby son, who looked dapper in a black onesie, in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Merry Christmas," she wrote in the Instagram caption. Khloé shared a glimpse at her baby boy for the first time during Halloween weekend in October. In the first image, True smiled for the camera as she held up her baby brother, who was dressed in a cute furry Tigger costume. "Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," Khloé captioned the Instagram post at the time, adding: "(Shhhhh…. But I can't wait for Halloween to be over)." RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl' Though Khloé has not revealed her son's name, she did hint at it on the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians. In the episode, which aired in late September, the mother of two shared that her baby boy's name "is going to start with a T." "I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at," Khloé told mom Kris Jenner, who then chimed in with some name suggestions before offering one up that was quite familiar to the famous family. "We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three," she joked, referring to Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott (born Jacques Bermon Webster II) and Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker.