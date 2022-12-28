Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photos of True — Including One of Her Meeting Sia — at Christmas Party

Khloé Kardashian is one proud mom!

On Wednesday, the Good American co-founder shared a series of photos featuring 4-year-old daughter True Thompson alongside her and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family at their annual Christmas party, hosted this year by Kourtney Kardashian Barker and featuring performances by Sia.

One snapshot shows True in a red Nicolas Jebran dress with a dark fur coat and a pair of sneakers as she smiled for the camera. Another includes a photo of True meeting Sia, 47, who was dressed in an elegant long, white tulle gown with a matching headpiece.

A third picture from the post is of the mother-daughter duo standing next to each other in matching red ensembles with Khloé, 38, donning a strapless, floor-length red Nicolas Jebran dress accessorized with jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and a pair of strappy pointed Gianvito Rossi heels.

"♥️🎅🏽♥️," Khloé simply captioned the festive post.

In addition to True, Khloé is also mom to her 5-month-old son, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

Over the weekend, the Kardashians star also gave a rare glimpse at her baby boy in other Christmas photos from the family's celebration. In one picture, Khloé can be seen posing with her daughter and her baby son, who looked dapper in a black onesie, in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Khloé shared a glimpse at her baby boy for the first time during Halloween weekend in October.

In the first image, True smiled for the camera as she held up her baby brother, who was dressed in a cute furry Tigger costume.

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," Khloé captioned the Instagram post at the time, adding: "(Shhhhh…. But I can't wait for Halloween to be over)."

Though Khloé has not revealed her son's name, she did hint at it on the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

In the episode, which aired in late September, the mother of two shared that her baby boy's name "is going to start with a T."

"I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at," Khloé told mom Kris Jenner, who then chimed in with some name suggestions before offering one up that was quite familiar to the famous family.

"We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three," she joked, referring to Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott (born Jacques Bermon Webster II) and Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker.